Divyang farmer Gopal Nag, seeks government help in Biswanath district

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Gopal Nag, a divyang farmer from Chandamari Bangali village under Ghahi Gaon Agricultural Development Circle in Biswanath district, called on Dr. Neha Yadav, District Commissioner, Biswanath on Monday to seek the assistance and help of the district administration in the field of agriculture.

Gopal Nag, an energetic farmer with his passion and concentration for agricultural work, has become self-sufficient by running a power tiller on around 15 bighas of land and cultivating various crops. Not only for the region or the district, but also for thousands of farmers in the state who want to become self-reliant, he has set an example. The District Commissioner assured to solve the problems of the farmer, and said that the extraordinary enthusiasm of the divyang farmer, who has gone ahead without facing adverse situations and obstacles, is not only commendable, but also inimitable. It is worth mentioning that the farmer has been able to earn around Rs. 2 to 3 lakhs annually through agriculture, citing a beautiful example of self-reliance by doing organic farming. The Biswanath district administration has already felicitated specially this divyang farmer, who has been able to accomplish the impossible task of feeding his family with his own income and buying a power tiller.

Also Read: Sex racket busted in Dhubri; six women and five men arrested

Also Watch: