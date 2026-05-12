‘Bihure Birina Paat’ Quiz draws enthusiastic participation at Tihu College

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a significant initiative aimed at strengthening the intellectual and academic environment of the greater Tihu region, the Tihu Quiz Forum organized the 12th edition of its popular quiz programme, ‘Bihure Birina Paat,’ at the Kalicharan Deka Memorial Auditorium of Tihu College.

The Kusumbar Tamuli Memorial School Quiz, conducted by popular quizmaster Basudev Das, witnessed intense competition among school students. Priyanshu Sharma and Trinabh Kashyap secured first place, Himlina Barua and Manjistha Kumar finished second, while Boloy Baibhav Medhi and Himangshu Deka secured third position.

The main attraction of the event was the open prize-money quiz competition on the theme ‘Politics of Assam,’ held at the state level.

In the open category, Dul Hazarika and Pratul Bayan emerged champions, Rubul Kalita and Bhupal Sharma secured second place, while Sourav Kumar Talukdar and Dipak Kumar Sharma finished third.

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