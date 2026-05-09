Jagiroad: Pramila Devi Memorial Quiz prize ceremony held at Ghunucha school

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JAGIROAD: The prize distribution ceremony of the Pramila Devi Memorial Quiz Competition was held at Ghunucha Primary School, Jagiroad, on Thursday. The Chief Executive Officer of Morigaon Zilla Parishad, Anant Kumar Gogoi, attending the session, said that the competition was for the socio-academic upliftment of the student fraternity. In the competition, the first prize was bagged by Manha Primary School, while Purana Bangalbari Primary School and Ghunucha Primary School bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

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