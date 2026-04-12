Nazira: Sahil Rahman of St. Peter’s School Mezenga wins inter-school quiz title

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: An inter-school prize money quiz competition, titled Season 6, was held on April 5 at the auditorium of Sivasagar Girls’ College, bringing together participants from Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. The competition was organized under the supervision of DJ Group and hosted by its Director, Dibya Jyoti Das. The event witnessed a multi-stage selection process, with competitions initially conducted across 82 schools. Out of these, representatives from 61 schools qualified, and finally, 8 contestants advanced to the grand finale.

In the final round, Sahil Rahman, a Class 10 student of St. Peter’s School, Mezenga (Nazira), emerged as the champion, winning the title along with a cash prize of Rs 5,000. Additionally, St. Peter’s School secured the Best Performing School award for the third consecutive time.

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