Bike rally in Khumtai promotes road safety, anti-drug awareness

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Wednesday, the teaching community in Khumtai of Golaghat district organized an awareness bike rally. More than two hundred teachers participated in the rally, which aimed to spread awareness on road safety, child marriage, drugs, and anaemia. As per the directives of the Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat district, awareness programmes on these four issues have been continuously implemented at various levels, including educational institutions, across the district. As part of this initiative, teachers from schools under the Garigaon and Butlikhowa Cluster Resource Centres organized this rally.

