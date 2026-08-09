Biker brotherhood leads grassroots relief mission across flood-ravaged Assam districts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In the wake of the adversity and destruction caused by the floods in the districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat, the motorcycle fraternity of the Northeast and the rest of India has come forward to help with on-ground relief and rehabilitation measures.

Clubs like the Arch Angels MC, the Happy Riders MC, the Mising Brotherhood MC, and one of the oldest clubs of Sivasagar, the Sukafa Riders Motorcycling Club, have joined forces since day one with assistance, ground support, and relief. With solo rider Monroe Phukan being a point of contact, the clubs reached remote and cut-off areas to stand with the flood victims.

The Red Land Brothers Axom and one of their members, Dip Jyoti Phukan, have been actively building coordination between the relief teams and the affected communities, besides providing cooked meals for hundreds of families each day for the past fourteen days.

Organisations like Riders United Forum of Axom (RUFA) have collectively organised donation drives and relief and medical operations across the major flood-hit areas in both Sivasagar and Charaideo. Clubs like the Ziro Royal Enfielders, Royal Siang Riders, United Riders Motorcycle Club, and Mountain Folks from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have stood shoulder to shoulder with the relief drives in the flood-hit districts.

The All Boro Association of Riders (ABRA) have also set out a relief drive recently in the affected area of Nepali Kuthi, Bihubar.

The riders stated that they hoped to build an extensive support system for the people who have lost everything to the flood until stability is restored.

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