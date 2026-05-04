Biker snatches Rs 1.45 lakh from carpenter after bank withdrawal in Jogighopa

OUR Correspondent

BONGAIGAON: A shocking snatching incident took place at Jogighopa in the Bongaigaon district, where a local carpenter, Paritosh Malo, lost his hard-earned insurance money.

Recounting the incident in his own words, Malo said he had just withdrawn Rs 1,45,000 from the ICICI Bank, Jogighopa branch, and was heading home on his bicycle.

“I was going home normally. Suddenly, two men came on a bike from behind. Before I could understand anything, they snatched my bag and sped away,” Malo said. He added that the force of the snatching caused him to lose balance and fall from his bicycle. “I fell on the road. By the time I got up, they were already gone,” he said. The stolen bag contained not only the cash but also his mobile phone, bank passbook, and Aadhaar card, making the loss even more severe.

Following the incident, Malo lodged a complaint at Jogighopa Police Station. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits.

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