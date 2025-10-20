Bikers from Guwahati pay tribute to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A condolence meeting was held at the State Women and Child Home in Nagaon on Sunday to pay tribute to the legendary singer, Zubeen Garg, who passed away recently. The meeting was organized by Bikers of Assam in collaboration with Nagaon district administration, Motorhead United Assam, and Motorcycle Association Nagaon. The bikers, who came from Guwahati, were given a warm welcome by Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma and other officials.

During the meeting, the attendees observed a moment of silence to pay their respects to the Late singer and prayed for his soul’s eternal peace. The children of the State Home performed the song ‘Mayabini,’ as a tribute to the legendary singer.

Bikers of Assam paid tributes to Zubeen Garg’s philanthropic spirit by donating a laptop to the State Home. A young girl, Gracy Aliya, daughter of a biker, also donated gifts to the home on her birthday. The event featured performances by several bikers and guests, including Hina Khatun, who sang Zubeen Garg’s songs.

