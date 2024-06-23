Bilasipara celebrates International Day of Yoga

BILASIPARA: International Day of Yoga was celebrated by Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), Dhubri at Bilasipara to raise awareness about the ancient practice and to celebrate the physical and spiritual prowess that Yoga has brought to the world. The event began with a brief introduction on Yoga Day by Nitashree Roy and Md Azahar Ali. Welcoming the guests Sharif Ahmed, Director, JSS Dhubri & Jahan Uddin Armed, Principal, Flyhigh Integrated Academy and instructor, Sangita Jain demonstrated warm up exercises and all the participants practised and performed sitting and standing asanas. Importance of these asanas were explained simultaneously. The celebration concluded with the speech of JSS Director, Sharif Armed, who encouraged the participants to practice regular yoga to remain fit and improve concentration. The celebrations ended with huge success around 200 participants under the supervision of principal Jahan Uddin Ahmed.

