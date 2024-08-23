Bilasipara Launches “End Period Poverty” Campaign, Distributes 1,400 Sanitary Pad Packets to Underprivileged Girls

Bilasipara: The Office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Bilasipara has launched the “End Period Poverty” campaign to address period poverty and promote menstrual hygiene among underprivileged girls in the Bilasipara sub division. This initiative is designed to ensure that every girl in need has access to essential menstrual hygiene products, contributing to their health, education, and overall well-being.

As part of this initiative, 1400 sanitary pad packets were distributed to 200 needy girls, covering their needs for three months. This distribution highlighted the administration’s dedication to ensuring that no girl is deprived of basic necessities due to financial constraints.

The campaign, titled “End Period Poverty,” was made possible through a collaborative effort with All & Sundry, a non-profit organization based in Golaghat, and World Vision India. Their support and partnership were crucial to the success of this initiative.

The launch event saw participation from several key officials and representatives, including Srishti Singh, IAS, SDO (Civil), Bilasipara, Assistant Commissioner Namrata Baruah, ACS, Sub-Registrar Dibyajyoti Das, the Founder of All & Sundry NGO, the Project Manager of World Vision India, and other active members of the community.

The Office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Bilasipara, remains committed to furthering initiatives that uplift and empower the community, ensuring a brighter and healthier future for all.

