Government Pensioners Association, Bilasipara Branch Celebrates 33rd Foundation Day and Forms New Executive Committee

BILASIPARA: Synchronizing with the biannual conference of the Government Pensioners Association, Assam, Bilasipara branch, the 33rd foundation day of the organization was observed on Monday at Bilasipara. The flag of the association was hoisted by the president of the Bilasipara branch of the organization, Bhupendra Nath Barua. After flag hoisting, the delegate session was started in the Pratima Barua Pandey Auditorium and after prolonged discussion, the old executive committee was dissolved and a new committee is formed with Sudhir Chandra Das as president and Bhola Nath Roy as secretary.

Thereafter, an open session of the organization was started with Bhupendra Nath Barua in the chair. Distinguished guests like, the president of the state committee of the organization, Dinesh Chandra Dutta, the working president of state committee, Paban Kumar Phukan, the secretary of the state committee, Dr Kamal Kumar Bora, the chief branch manager of the State Bank of India, Bilasipara branch, Ashish Kumar Sinha and many other dignitaries attended and addressed the meeting. Sudhir Chandra Das offered a vote of thanks.

