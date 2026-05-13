Eminent journalist Gautam Baruah felicitated at Luitporiya’s Bohagi Sandhiya in Hyderabad

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The expatriate Assamese community organization, 'Luitporiya,' celebrated Bohagi Sandhiya with great enthusiasm in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Members of the Luitporiya society presented a colourful cultural programme featuring Bihu dance, Borgeet, and several other traditional performances, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Assam.

On the occasion, former Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam and IPS officer PV Sumant, former Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh and former Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission IPS officer Damodar Gautam Sawang, and noted journalist, author, and columnist Gautam Baruah, who hails from Doomdooma in Tinsukia district, were felicitated as special guests during the function.

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