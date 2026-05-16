Ellora Bigyan Mancha Marks 23rd Foundation Day in Doomdooma and Bongaigaon

CORRESPONDENTS

DOOMDOOMA: The 23rd foundation day of Ellora Vigyan Mancha (EVM), Doomdooma branch, was celebrated on Friday at the Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSXX) Bhaban in collaboration with the Senior Citizens Association, Doomdooma. At the programme, speaking on the theme ‘Human Papillomavirus Vaccination,’ District Immunization Officer (DIO), Tinsukia, Dr Ashma Ghaznabi, delivered an informative lecture on the importance of vaccination.

BONGAIGAON: The Ellora Bigyan Mancha celebrated its 23rd foundation day at Birjhora Tea Garden Adarsha Vidyalaya in Bongaigaon with the support of the school. The programme began with flag hoisting by Dr Shankar Kumar Das and tree plantation by environmental activist Uttam Das. Headmaster Kishore Kumar Das inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp in front of the portrait of Late Ellora Ray Choudhury.

Hareshwar Das explained the aims of the organization and a discussion on superstition and scientific thinking was also held.

The main highlight was the posthumous body donation pledge by Dr Partha Pal of Bhakarivita, Manju Biswas of Barpara, and Sudip Sen Roy of Uday Nagar.

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