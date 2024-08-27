Bilasipara Sanskrit Training Camp Concludes; Bodoland University to Launch Sanskrit Department

DHUBRI: A seven-day state-level training camp on Sanskrit language was held in Bilasipara Sankardev Sishu and Bidyaniketan which concluded recently. Altogether 80 Sanskrit scholars from various districts of Assam participated in the training. The camp was inaugurated by Dr BL Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University.

In his speech, Dr. Ahuja announced that Sanskrit department would be opened in Bodoland University soon as there is need to study Sanskrit.

The president of Bilasipara Sankardev Sishu and Bidyaniketan Management Committee, Dr. Haricharan Das, highlighted the historical contribution of the Hakama village’s Sanskrit School and recalled that Ganga Kinkar Shastri from Hakama presided over a National Sanskrit conference.

The welcome address was delivered by Shivaji Karmakar, Principal of Bilaspur Sankardev School and Vidyaniketan. The camp was conducted in Sanskrit by Acharyas Jiban Bora, Dhruv Kumar Mohanta, and Falguni Upadhyay.

Notable attendees included educationists Sudhir Ray, Amal Krishna Das, Dr. Bibhutibhushan Sharma, Dr. Dwijendra Adhikari, Department Inspector Akhil Sharma, and Secretary of the Management Committee, Dr. Bikash Charkaborty.

Also Read: Cachar College Launches "The Patriot Pulse" E-Magazine at "Salute 2.0" Event, Honors NCC Cadets and Bids Farewell to Graduates

Also watch: