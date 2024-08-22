Bodoland University Holds Candlelight March in Solidarity with Victims of Kolkata Tragedy

KOKRAJHAR: The students, faculties and staff of the Bodoland University (BU) on Tuesday evening stood united and joined the solemn candlelight march expressing their deep solidarity with the victims of the recent tragic rape and murder case in Kolkata. This event, marked by its intensity and the collective outpouring of emotion, underscored the university’s commitment to standing against gender-based violence and demanding justice for the victims.

The march was flagged off by the Registrar of the Bodoland University, Dr. Subung Basumatary and chairperson of Women cell Dr. Mridula Devi at the university campus in the evening. Registrar Dr. Subung Basumatary’s powerful speech set the tone for the event. He condemned the heinous crime in Kolkata, highlighting the urgent need for societal change and a stronger legal framework to protect the women.

The Dean of Management, Prof. Ayekpam Ibem Chanu, addressed the gathering. Prof. Chanu’s speech resonated with the crowd as she called for immediate action and solidarity in the fight against such atrocities. The Dean of the School of Languages Prof. Pradip Kumar Patra also took to the podium, delivering a poignant address that connected the dots between cultural narratives, societal attitudes and the prevalence of violence against women.

The march itself was a powerful visual representation of the university community’s collective grief and determination. A large number of students, holding candles that flickered in the gathering dusk, walked in unison from the university campus, passing through CIT and the main Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road, before eventually returning to the campus. The participants, their faces illuminated by the candlelight, maintained a solemn silence throughout the march, creating an atmosphere charged with emotion and resolve.

The candlelight march at Bodoland University was more than just an event, it was a statement. A statement that the university stands with the victims, that it condemns the violence inflicted upon them, and that it will continue to fight for justice. The unity and resolve displayed during the march serve as a reminder that in the face of darkness, it is collective action and solidarity that light the way forward. As the march concluded, the participants gathered once again at the campus, where they observed a moment of silence in memory of the victim, their candles still burning bright-a symbol of hope and a promise of continued resistance against injustice.

