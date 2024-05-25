Bilasipara: “Shresthajit Brahma Memorial Trust” set up to help poor people for treatment of various diseases

BILASIPARA: Bharati Patgiri, retired principal of Bilasipara College in memory of her deceased son late Shresthajit Brahma established a trust under the name, “Shresthajit Brahma Memorial Trust” with a view to help the poor people for treatment of various diseases. Dr. Kanulal Das established another trust under the name Manjura Rani Memorial Trust with a view to help the poor girl students and other financially weak women.

In this connection, a general meeting was held on Thursday in the Dr. BR Ambedkar Bhawan with Dayal Paul in the chair. Dr. Kanulal Das, managing trustee of Shresthjit Brahma Memorial trust explained the aims and objectives of the trusts. Sristi Singh, SDO(Civil), Bilasipara inaugurated the trusts by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Among others the meeting was attended and addressed by legal advisor Tapan Bhattachrjee, Manalisa Das, chairperson, Bilasipara Municipality, Dr. Mokaddes Ali, SDMO, Bilasipara, Gobinda Agrawal , Chartered Accountant and Bharati Patgiri, author of Shresthajit Brahma Memorial Trust.

The meeting ended with vote of thanks from the chair. Earlier the SDO(Civil) unveiled the statue of Lord Budhhadeva installed in the compound of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan. The SDO(Civil) also inaugurated the office of the trust by cutting the red tape.

