Nagaon: Newly-constructed building in Panchmukhi Balaji temple premises inaugurated

Nagaon: The inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building in the Panchmukhi Balaji temple premises located near Nagaon ASTC was concluded with three-day religious programmes from May 21 to May 23. On this occasion, the entire atmosphere remained devotional for three days due to religious programmes like puja, Bhajan, havan etc. in the temple premises.

Bhajan Sandhya was organized on May 22, in which local artistes mesmerized the audience by presenting their bhajans. On Thursday evening, Acharya Mukundacharya Maharaj Ji, the founder of Sri Ramanuja Divya Sevashram and Sri Acharya Vedagam Pathshala located in Sonitpur district, present as the chief guest, formally inaugurated the newly constructed building in the courtyard of Panchmukhi Balaji temple amid the chanting of vedic mantras.

On this occasion, a meeting was also organized, which was presided over by social worker and chairman of the temple management committee, Uttam Chand Nahata. Appreciating the role and contribution of Late Rajesh Jajodia in the construction of the temple, he expressed his gratitude to all the donors and associates for their cooperation in the construction of the temple. In the meeting, Jaigopal Jajodia, son and brother of late Rajesh Jajodia, was honoured by a phulam gamosa and memento.

Swami Mukundacharya Maharaj, who came as the chief guest, in his powerful speech appealed to maintain the Sanatani tradition and praised the construction work of the newly constructed building.

In his speech, Swamiji expressed the feeling of how man can take his life to his destination and the role of Sanatan Hindu religion also in the welfare of mankind. He said that it is the moral responsibility of all Sanatani people to protect the religion and this will be possible only when our future young generations are given cultured education by planting the seeds of Sanatani culture from the very beginning.

Earlier, Temple Committee Chairman Uttam Chand Nahata and Secretary Ramesh Chandgothia honoured Swamiji by presenting Seleng, phulam gamosa and memento. Social worker Lalit Kothari read a brief biography of Swamiji Mukundacharya Maharajji. It is noteworthy that social worker Omprakash Jajodia presented a brief history of the temple. Social worker Vijay Mangalunia conducted the stage and presented the vote of thanks. The programme ended with the distribution of prasad.

