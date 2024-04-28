Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation programme held in Bilasipara Election district

Bilasipara: The Bilasipara Election district administration organized a unique programme titled “The Joy of Democracy” to enhance voting awareness among the populace through Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiatives.

The day commenced with the formation of a human chain at Bilasipara Royal Academy School. Following this a ‘Rangoli’ competition was held among the students from various schools and the members of women self-help group under the Bilasipara election district at the public field in front of Pratima Baruah Pandey Auditorium, Bilasipara aiming to inspire young and new voters.

At 4:00 pm, a walkathon event was organized from Bilasipara Circuit House to Bilasipara Public Field featuring participation from officers of the Bilasipara Election District, NCC cadets from Bilasipara college and the members of self-help groups from Sapatgram, Bilasipara and Chapar.

At 5:00 pm, a cooking competition titled, “Flavours of Bilasipara” took place among the members of 22 self-help groups and students from Bilasipara college. The day-long programme culminated with a lighting ceremony at around 6:00 pm.

The inauguration of the programmes was carried out by Sub-Divisional Officer (C) and Bilasipara District Election Officer, Srishti Singh, IAS. Notable attendees included Election Officer, Bilasipara, Roushinul Alom, Assistant Commissioner-cum-Nodal Officer of SVEEP cell Namrata Barooa, Assistant Commissioner-cum-I/C SDIPRO, Bilasipara Jiyaur Rahman and other employees and dignitaries.

