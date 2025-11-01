Assam News

Binayananda Bharali assumes charge as new Resident Chief Executive of OIL

Binayananda Bharali has assumed charge as the Resident Chief Executive (RCE) of Oil India Limited (OIL), Field Headquarters, Duliajan, with effect from November 1, 2025.
Binayananda Bharali
A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Binayananda Bharali has assumed charge as the Resident Chief Executive (RCE) of Oil India Limited (OIL), Field Headquarters, Duliajan, with effect from November 1, 2025. A native of Jorhat, Assam, Bharali was born to Akoni Bharali and Sachidananda Bharali.

He completed his schooling at Government Boys' Higher Secondary School, Jorhat, earned a Bachelor's degree in Geology from Jagannath Barooah College, and obtained an MTech in Applied Geology from Dibrugarh University.

Bharali joined OIL as an Executive Trainee (Geology & Reservoir) in March 1995 at Duliajan and has since built an illustrious career spanning more than three decades in the company.

With extensive experience in Field Development, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) of E&P assets, and having served as the Head of the Technical Team of Business Development, Bharali brings a wealth of strategic and technical expertise to his new role.

He played a lead role in the acquisition of stakes in two of OIL's flagship overseas E&P assets in Russia, strengthening the company's global footprint.

