Binayananda Bharali assumes charge as new Resident Chief Executive of OIL

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Binayananda Bharali has assumed charge as the Resident Chief Executive (RCE) of Oil India Limited (OIL), Field Headquarters, Duliajan, with effect from November 1, 2025. A native of Jorhat, Assam, Bharali was born to Akoni Bharali and Sachidananda Bharali.

He completed his schooling at Government Boys' Higher Secondary School, Jorhat, earned a Bachelor's degree in Geology from Jagannath Barooah College, and obtained an MTech in Applied Geology from Dibrugarh University.

Bharali joined OIL as an Executive Trainee (Geology & Reservoir) in March 1995 at Duliajan and has since built an illustrious career spanning more than three decades in the company.

With extensive experience in Field Development, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) of E&P assets, and having served as the Head of the Technical Team of Business Development, Bharali brings a wealth of strategic and technical expertise to his new role.

He played a lead role in the acquisition of stakes in two of OIL's flagship overseas E&P assets in Russia, strengthening the company's global footprint.

