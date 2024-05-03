Biologist Dr Purnima Devi Barman gets ‘Green Oscar’ Whitley Gold Award 2024

Guwahati: Once again highlighting the power of a committed woman in spurring sustained community-oriented efforts for biodiversity conservation, Aaranyak’s conservation biologist Dr Purnima Devi Barman has been conferred ‘Green Oscar’ Whitley Gold Award 2024. This accolade recognises her tireless work in conserving the endangered greater adjutant or Hargila (as called locally by community in Assam), one of the world’s rarest storks.

This recognition marks a significant achievement not only for Dr. Barman but also for Assam and the rest of the country as well as brings to focus women power in biodiversity conservation on the global stage. An elated but hugely humbled Dr Purnima Devi Barman has stated that the award will further embolden her resolve to protect the greater adjutant stork with community support.

“The award is really meant for the women in the community who have been my source of strength in the journey so far. It is a message from women from the country to the world how we through dedication and commitment can spur conservation efforts,” said Dr Purnima who has been invited by the India High Commissioner in London for a felicitation.

Her remarkable efforts have mobilized local women in Assam especially those from her key conservation project site at Dadara-Pachariya in Kamrup district of the state and attracted attention worldwide for the conservation of this species through sustained involvement of community women.

As the Team Aaranyak rejoices her feat, the Secretary General and the CEO of Aaranyak Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar said, “The achievement of Dr Purnima Devi Barman who has been associated with Aaranyak since 2002, has made the Team Aaranyak proud and encouraged all of us to strive to excel in our relentless mission to nourish nature to secure the future of animal kingdom on the planet, stated a press release.

Also Read: Basanta Utsav celebrated by Doomdooma Sakha Lekhika Samaroh Samity

Also watch: