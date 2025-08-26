Bir Chilarai Award to Jhanji Hem Nath Sarma (JHNS) College student Gitartha Dutta

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Gitartha Dutta, Cadet Cap of 49 Assam Naval Unit of Jhanji Hem Nath Sarma (JHNS) College in Sivasagar district has been selected for the prestigious Bir Chilarai Award (the highest ranking of NCC cadets in Assam) for the year 2025-26. This was stated in a letter issued by Monoj Joshi, Lieutenant Commanding Officer of 49 Assam Naval Unit, NCC, Sivasagar.

Gitartha Dutta is a BA first semester student of JHNS College in the History department. The college fraternity as well as students’ union, former president and secretary of ACTA Jyoti Prasad Gogoi congratulated Gitartha Dutta for the achievement.

