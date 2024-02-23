Chilarai Award 2024 to Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia on occasion of Bir Chilarai Divas

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh District Koch Rajbonshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) will award the ‘Bir Chilarai Award-2024’ to Dibrugarh Xahitya Xabha president and Principal of DHS Kanoi College, renowned social worker Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia on the occasion of Bir Chilarai Divas to be held on February 23 and February 24. Already Dr. Saikia has received ‘Karmasurya’ title along with many other awards and title from different organisations.

Dibrugarh district administration and more than 100 organisation also felicitated him for his remarkable contribution to the society. Renowned column writer Dr. Saikia wrote more than 35 books and The ‘Bir Chilarai Award-2024’ will be presented to him this year by Dibrugarh District Koch Rajbonshi Students Union at Bir Chilarai Divas.

The first day programme flag will be hoisted by the AKRSU district president Diganta Saikia and the cultural flag will be hoisted by the president of the celebration committee Biswajit Bora. The programme will be conducted by Pranjal Dutta, secretary of the district committee. Different competitions will be inaugurated by Chilarai Sena chief Ajit Neog.

The second day of the programme will be inaugurated by a cultural procession and an open meeting in the afternoon. The opening ceremony will be inaugurated by former Vice-Principal of Kanoi College Narendra Mahela. The event will be attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief guest and District Commissioner Bikram Koiri, Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia will deliver a lecture on Bir Chilarai. Dr. Rajib Hazarika, Superintendent Engineer Prasanta Kumrao Saikia, Teacher Manjulata Sonowal and many others prominent persons. The editor of Assam Aditya newspaper Manjit Bora will release the souvenir ‘Prabahman’.

