Birjhora College becomes constituent college of Bongaigaon University

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BONGAIGAON: In a major development for the region, Birjhora College has been recognised as a constituent college of Bongaigaon University, where the university’s Science Campus and postgraduate science departments will be established.

Addressing a press conference at the college, Bongaigaon University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Tarani Deka said that all science postgraduate teaching and research activities of the university will be conducted at Birjhora College. He informed that the Higher Education Department of the Assam Government has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC), enabling the college to receive constituent status.

Since Bongaigaon University, upgraded from Bongaigaon College, currently lacks a science faculty, infrastructure, and adequate land, an understanding agreement was signed with Birjhora College, which already has a science stream.

Speaking at the press meet, Birjhora College Principal Dr. Chinmoy Bhattacharya expressed gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Bongaigaon MLA Dipti Mayee Choudhury, and the Higher Education Department for their support.

Also present were College Governing Body President Tarun Choudhury, Head of the Philosophy Department of Bongaigaon University Dr. Banjit Sharma, retired Assistant Professor Pradip Goswami, and IQAC Coordinator of Bongaigaon College Dr. Rohin Das. The programme was moderated by Birjhora IQAC Coordinator Dr. Dilip Kumar Roy. The recognition has generated great enthusiasm among the teachers, staff, and students of Birjhora College.

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