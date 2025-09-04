Birjhora College marks 40 years with grand foundation day celebration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Birjhora College in Bongaigaon celebrated its 40th Foundation Day on September 1 with a daylong programme. The event began with flag hoisting by Governing Body Chairman Tarun Kumar Choudhury, followed by traditional prayers at Kailash-Kanan Mahadev temple.

A meeting, presided over by Principal Chinmoy Bhattacharyya, was attended by founding President and Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Kamatapur Autonomous Council EM Atul Roy, teachers, staff, and students. A felicitation volume on Phani Bhusan Choudhury was also released.

Students presented cultural performances, and the celebration concluded with lamp lighting in the evening.

