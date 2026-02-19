Bongaigaon University, KAC join hands to set up Koch Rajbongshi Research Centre

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Bongaigaon University on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAC) to establish a Koch Rajbongshi Research Centre at the university. The initiative aims to institutionalize research on the history, culture, and socio-political life of the Koch Rajbongshi community.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the university’s Conference Hall and was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Taranee Deka. Addressing the gathering, Prof. Deka said the university would provide comprehensive academic support to empower and uplift the Koch Rajbongshi community. She added that the proposed centre would promote interdisciplinary research, documentation, and publication, while encouraging engagement with indigenous knowledge systems and community histories. Prof. Deka also noted that the collaboration reflects the university’s commitment to socially responsive and region-specific research and expressed hope that the centre would contribute to policy discourse through evidence-based studies.

Jibesh Roy, Chief Executive Councilor of KAC, assured enhanced financial support for sustained research activities, emphasizing that academic research is vital for preserving cultural identity and addressing developmental concerns.

Among those present were Manoj Kumar Ray, President of the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union; Boloram Barman, General Secretary of the Union; Mridula Singha, Chairman of the Bongaigaon Zilla Parishad; and Bhabani Prashad Sharma, Controller of Examinations, Bongaigaon University. The programme was hosted by Dr. Banajit Sarma, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Rahin Ch. Das, Director of IQAC. Faculty members, students, and members of Bongaigaon’s intellectual community also attended the event.

