Bongaigaon Rotary Club donates musical instruments to Abhayapuri school

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BONGAIGAON: Rotary Club, Bongaigaon, donated a harmonium and a pair of tabla to Bapuji Higher Secondary School, Abhayapuri, on Wednesday to support music education. A programme was held at the school in the presence of Rotary Club President Ranjit Kumar Barman, members Shovon Chakraborty and Prashanta Roy, Headmaster Dipak Sharma, and teachers Mrinal Bhagawati and Ranaditya Barman. The school authorities thanked the Rotary Club for the support.

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