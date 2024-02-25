Memorandum of Understanding between Bodoland Territorial Region and Vyomika Space Academy signed

KOKRAJHAR : The government of Bodoland Territorial Council on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vyomika Space Academy Pvt Ltd, New Delhi for setting up Space Labs in 10 schools under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The MoU was signed by BTC Secretary Amar Jyoti Barman and CEO of Vyomika Space Academy Govind Yadav in the presence of BTR Chief Executive Member- Pramod Boro, and Vyomika Space Academy Chief Advisor and Former Mission Director of ISRO Dr. T K Sundaramurthy, BTC Principal Secretary Akash Deep among others at a ceremonial programme held at Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar.

Director of Capacity Building Program, ISRO Dr. Sudheer Kumar, addressed the gathering through a video conference from ISRO Headquarters. Terming the inauguration of Space Lab a significant milestone in BTR’s educational landscape, nurturing scientific curosity and fostering innovations among the young minds of the region, the CEM of BTR Boro said the initiative is aimed at igniting the interest of young students of BTR regarding Space Science and its application through gamification.

Vyomika Space Academy CEO Govind Yadav provided a detailed overview of the lab’s operations and its potential to inspire and enhance students’ knowledge of Space, Science and Technology.

