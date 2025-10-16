Birth anniversary of Xahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah observed in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The birth anniversary of Xahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Deodhai Majolia School, Morabazar, under the initiative of the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha, in collaboration with the Morabazar Xakha Xahitya Xabha and Morabazar Lekhika Sanstha on Tuesday.

The event began with a tree-planting ceremony led by Ratul Saikia, Headmaster of Deodhai Majolia School, and Meera Gogoi, Secretary of the Morabazar Xakha Xahitya Xabha and President of the Morabazar Lekhika Sanstha. This was followed by the ceremonial lighting of lamps before the portraits of Xahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah and popular music icon Zubeen Garg by former xakha president Champa Sensowa Gogoi and xakha president Tokheshwari Neog Phukan.

An open meeting was then held, where Meera Gogoi delivered the welcome address. The meeting was conducted under the presidentship of Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha President Jogesh Kishor Phukan, while the objective of the event was explained by the xabha’s Secretary, Manoj Kumar Gogoi.

The keynote address on “Bezbaruar Byanga, Samaj Sanskaror Tikhnota” was delivered by Dr Jiban Kalita, Vice President of Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha. Distinguished guests including Dr Simanta Baruah, Bikash Chaliha, Pramod Baruah, Gunamoni Baruah, Indra Kamal Phukan, Bishnu Mahanta, Tokheshwari Neog Phukan and Prafulla Gogoi spoke on various aspects of Bezbaruah’s literary contributions.

The members of the Morabazar Lekhika Sanstha added a cultural touch to the occasion with performances of songs such as “Aji Pranor Mela Patisu.” Singers Manju Mech, Bobita Phukan, Bonoshree Neog and Niruj Tamuli Phukan enthralled the audience with their renditions.

The event also saw the presence of several dignitaries, including xahitya xabha officials Deben Gogoi, Babul Kumar Baruah, Baby Mahanta, alongwith teachers of Deodhai Majolia School and local residents.

Meanwhile, the Rangpur Xakha, Mukul Xakha of Sologuri and the Simaluguri Xakha of the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha also celebrated the birth anniversary of Xahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah with various programmes.

