Birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika commemorated at DHSK Commerce College

DIBRUGARH: The DHSKCC- SPICMACAY Heritage Club and Cultural Club, in association with the Department of English, commemorated the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika with an interactive session and cultural programme and paid homage to the legendary musician, poet, and cultural icon.

The event began with a floral shradhanjali to Dr Hazarika, honouring his enduring legacy, followed by a brief felicitation ceremony.

The Principal, Dr Joydev Gogoi, in his welcome address reflected on Dr Hazarika’s monumental contributions, not only to Assamese culture but also to the broader Indian cultural and socio-political landscape.

A key highlight of the event was the interactive session titled ‘Dr Bhupen Hazarika: Songs of Humanity, Compassion and Universal Brotherhood,’ featuring invited speaker Dr Gitali Saikia, Head of the Department and Associate Professor of English, HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri.

The programme concluded with a vibrant cultural performance by students of the Heritage and Cultural Club, featuring poetry, musical and dance tributes that echoed the spirit of Dr Hazarika’s vision.

