Bishnu Narzary takes oath as chairman of Kokrajhar Municipal Board

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: New Chairman of Kokrajhar Municipal Board (KMB) Bishnu Narzary and Vice-Chairman Arup Ghosh on Tuesday took the oath of office, administered by ADC, Kokrajhar, Wadul Islam, in a function held at its office premises. Islam also administered the oaths of all ward commissioners.

In her speech, BTC EM of Urban Development, Moon Moon Brahma said, “We have decided to develop Kokrajhar town as it is the centre of Bodoland. The municipal board has a key role to transform Kokrajhar town and every Ward Commissioner should work with responsibility. We have a plan to make Kokrajhar a smart city.” She said that the drinking water facility was no longer a problem and that for a basic infrastructure boost, the Urban Development Department would chalk out a proper roadmap. "We are planning to create recreational parks in government lands and effective waste management to create a healthy environment,” she added.

Brahma assured that Kokrajhar would be a planned urban city in days to come and hoped that the new body of KMB led by Bishnu Narzary as Chairman would play a key role.

New Chairman Bishnu Narzary in his speech said that waste management was a big challenge of KMB. He also said that the management of the dumping ground near Gaurang river was another challenge for the KMB and that trommel machines were being used for recycling the garbage. Narzary was the Chairman of the KMB in the Hagrama Mohilary-led BTC from 2015 to 2020 and had streamlined the work of sweepers with a ‘no work, no pay’ stand. He was also instrumental in starting the house-to-house collection of waste materials by introducing SLRM.

