Special operation in Kokrajhar: 11 kg ganja seized, three arrested

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Kokrajhar police seized 11 kgs of suspected ganja during a special operation conducted at Habrubil under Gossaigaon police station on Tuesday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Police sources said that acting on a credible input regarding the transportation of illegal ganja, the Officer-in-Charge of Gossaigaon police station, along with the In-Charge of Shimultapu TSI, launched a special operation at Habrubil. During the operation, the police team arrested Anowar Khan, Aman Ali, and Nur Islam. The police recovered around 11 kilograms of ganja from their possession, estimated to be worth around Rs 6 lakh in the black market.

Further investigation is underway and necessary legal action has been initiated, police said.

Also Read: Bongaigaon: Police arrests two with ganja and heroin in separate train raids