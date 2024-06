Former ONGC Officer Kamakhya Sarmah, Passes Away in Dibrugarh Nursing Home

GAURISAGAR: Kamakhya Sarmah(74), former ONGC officer and a resident of Sivasagar Amolapatty, passed away on Tuesday night at a Dibrugarh Nursing Home due to blood sugar-related ailments.

He was associated with Amolapatty Hindu Dharma Naamghar Samaj and Sandhani Moina Parijat till his death. Sarmah left behind his wife, three daughters and sons-in-law besides the grandchildren. His death is condoled by Sivasagar Hindu Dharma Naamghar Samaj, Sivasagar Zila Moina Parijat, Sivasagar Municipality Tax Payers Association, Brihattar Sivasagar Press Club, Sivasagar MV School Teachers unit, Rangpur Xahitya Sabha, Drishyapat Sivasagar, Sanatan Dharma Naamghar Samaj and Jyoti Sangha.

Also Read: Vishal Karmakar Arrested for Trespassing and Harassment at Dibrugarh University

Also Watch: