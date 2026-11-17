Bishnupur: Bishnupur District Police arrested four individuals on November 16, 2026, for allegedly extorting money from commercial vehicles transporting vegetables near Ngangkhalawai Power Station in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

The operation, conducted under Moirang Police Station's jurisdiction, followed complaints that vegetable transporters were being forced to pay illegal fees in the area.

According to the Bishnupur District Police report, the arrests followed complaints of illegal money collection from commercial vehicles transporting vegetables near Ngangkhalawai Power Station.

The accused allegedly forced transporters to pay money while passing through the area. Police subsequently launched an operation to address the reported extortion activities.

The arrests took place on November 16, 2026, within the jurisdiction of Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district, Manipur.

The police report identified four individuals in connection with the alleged extortion case. They are Angom Kishan, aged 20, from Zouveng Khuga Tampak/Phubala Relief Camp; Chitaranjan Chingakham, aged 22; Takhellambam Ojit Singh, aged 26; and Hidangmayum Johnson Sharma, aged 27.

The report listed the latter three accused as residents of Sunusiphai Mayai Leikai. All four individuals were arrested as part of the police operation. Their alleged involvement in the extortion activities remains subject to investigation.

Bishnupur District Police recovered cash allegedly collected from commercial vegetable transport vehicles during the operation.

Investigators also seized a Maruti Swift Dzire car and four mobile phones. The recovered cash was identified as extorted money, although the police report did not specify the total amount. The seized vehicle and electronic devices form part of the material recovered in connection with the case.

No further details about the ownership of the vehicle or the specific contents of the seized mobile phones were provided in the available police information.

According to the police report, a criminal case has been registered at the relevant police station, and further investigation is underway.

Investigators are examining the alleged extortion activities and working to identify other individuals who may have been involved in the operation.

The investigation will also establish the extent of the alleged illegal collections from commercial vegetable transport vehicles operating in the area.

The November 16 arrests mark the latest police action in response to complaints concerning alleged illegal payments demanded from commercial transporters in Bishnupur district.

Police have not provided any additional official statements or direct quotations in the information available for this report. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.