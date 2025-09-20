‘Bistirna Parore’ voyage ends at Jogighopa celebrating Bhupen Hazarika’s legacy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika concluded with a grand cultural finale at the IWAI Jetty in Jogighopa. The river journey, ‘Bistirna Parore: From Sadiya to Dhubri,’ organized by IWAI under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, began on September 8 from Guijan, retracing the Brahmaputra that inspired Hazarika’s immortal songs.

The finale featured floral tributes, Koch-Rajbongshi folk performances, and soulful Bhupendra Sangeet renditions by Goutam Konwar and Mithun Dhar. In a video message, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hailed Hazarika as ‘a luminous star of Indian culture’ whose creations will inspire generations.

Artistes, cultural stalwarts, community leaders, and political representatives attended the event, which turned into a people’s celebration of Bhupenda’s enduring legacy of unity, humanity, and cultural pride.

Also Read: ‘Bistirna Parore’ Voyage Brings Music, Culture to the Brahmaputra, A Tribute To Bhupen Hazarika

Also Watch: