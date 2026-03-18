Biswanath administration steps up preparations for free and inclusive assembly elections

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BISWANATH CHARIALI: Biswanath District Election Officer and District Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia informed mediapersons here on Monday that the Biswanath District Election Office has taken a comprehensive preparation to hold the elections to the three assembly constituencies of 70 Biswanath, 71 Behali (reserved for Scheduled Caste), and 72 Gohpur, in a free, fair, participatory, accessible, inclusive, transparent, and peaceful manner.

“17 zonal officers and 68 sector officers have been appointed in the district for the smooth conduct of elections,” DC Lakhinandan Saharia said. The total number of voters in the three assembly constituencies of Biswanath district is 5,17,425, with 1,89,183 in 70 Biswanath (93,831 males and 95,352 females), 1,55,655 in 71 Behali (77,212 males, 78,442 females, and one third gender), and 1,72,587 in 72 Gohpur (87,059 males and 85,528 females).

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