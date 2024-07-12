Biswanath Authorities Erect Barricades on NH 15 to Protect Flood-Displaced Wildlife

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Biswanath Police and the Department of Forest have jointly established temporary barricades on National Highway No. 15 in a proactive measure to safeguard wildlife displaced by the flooding of the Brahmaputra. This initiative aims to slow down traffic on a critical stretch of the highway to prevent accidents involving animals crossing the road.

The recent flooding has submerged significant parts of the sixth addition of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, forcing numerous animals including elephants, deer and wild pigs, to seek refuge in fringe villages and nearby tea gardens. The Kherbari to Lahorijaan stretch of NH 15, under Gingia police station in Biswanath district which runs close to the affected areas, sees frequent animal crossings, posing a significant risk to both wildlife and motorists.

To mitigate this risk, barricades have been placed at four strategic points along this section of the highway. These barriers are intended to reduce vehicle speeds and ensure the safety of both animals and humans. High-speed vehicles on this road section can lead to severe accidents and collisions with wildlife, resulting in injury or death.

The Biswanath Police and Forest Department urged all motorists travelling on this route to adhere to the speed limits and slow down at the barricades.

Also Read: Samagra Shiksha Conducts Training on Safe, Unsafe and Confused Touch for Tinsukia District Schools

Also watch ;