Ninth Grade Student Pranoy Mahanta Releases Book on Behali Wildlife Sanctuary in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali: A book authored by Pranoy Mahanta, a ninth standard student of Morning Star Senior Secondary School, Gohpur and an environment activist, titled “Wild Wonders of Behali Wildlife Sanctuary” was released in Biswanath Chariali on Thursday. In a programme held under the aegis of Nature’s Banyapran, an NGO from Behali who had played the pivotal role in getting Behali Reserve Forest recognized as Wildlife Sanctuary, with veteran social worker Jiten Bhagawati in the chair. Welcoming the dignitaries, President of Nature’s Banyapran Pradip Kumar Sarmah, dwelt at length about the activities being carried out by the NGO in the greater Behali area for the conservation of environment and nature. The book was released by science writer and Professor Kshiradhar Baruah, while the programme was conducted by a science activist Ripunjay Bordoloi. Proffessor Baruah lauded the efforts of the author for his contributions to create awareness among people for the protection and conservation of the environment since his early schooling days.

Describing the experiences as an environmental activist, author Mahanta highlighted his journey to nature since his childhood days. He narrated how he was fascinated by nature while roaming around the Behali RF (then) with the members of the NGO. The book has given an account of the available flora and fauna of Behali Wildlife Sanctuary situated in the Biswanath district that falls under the Indo-Burma hotspot which is the largest among world’s 36 hotspots, covering a total area of 23,73,000 square kilometre.

Social worker Hiranya Hazarika, municipality chairman of Biswanath Chariali Amarjyoti Borthakur, secretary of the Biswanath Chariali and branch of Assam Science Society Dr Sanjiv Upadhyay, Secretary General of Nature’s Banyapran Sankar Dutta, Principal of Morning Star Senior Secondary School, Dinesh KC and others spoke a few words on the occasion.

