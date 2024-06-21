Biswanath District Commissioner Dr Neha Yadav Leads Effort to Boost Education Standards in Schools

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a proactive move to enhance primary education standards and reduce dropout rates as well as to see the present scenario, Biswanath District Commissioner Dr Neha Yadav visited a number of schools under Biswanath Education Block. She was accompanied by District Programme Officer (TT) Rabin Hazarika, Block Resource Persons (BRP) Utpal Bhuyan and Nayani Hazarika and CRCCs Navajyoti Goswami, Apurba Sarmah and Moinul Haque. In two days, they visited Sarbeswar Bhagawati LPS, Nagaon JBS, Mukharghur No 11 line LPS, Khanaguri Government Sr Basic School and Sotea Muktab.

The visit aimed to evaluate the reading and writing capabilities of students and assess the overall classroom and school environment. Dr Neha Yadav, during her interaction with teachers, emphasized the critical role of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) skills development among lower primary students.

It needs mention here that the Biswanath Education Block was recently declared a ‘NIPUN Block’ under NIPUN AXOM Mission (FLN) underscoring its strategic importance in advancing educational outcomes. The primary focus of this designation is to elevate the learning levels among students at the primary level, thereby curbing dropout rates and ensuring that every child has access to quality education.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Neha Yadav highlighted the importance of creating a conducive learning environment and fostering a love for reading and writing from a young age. She stressed the need for collaborative efforts between educators, parents, and the community to achieve these goals effectively.

The visit also included discussions on strategies to further improve educational infrastructure and teaching methodologies to support the holistic development of students across Biswanath district.

The initiative garnered positive responses from school administrators and teachers, who expressed optimism about the ongoing efforts to enhance educational standards in the region. They welcomed the support and guidance provided by the district administration and committed to implementing recommended practices to benefit all students.

