Biswanath district issues posting orders to 144 graduate, 34 post-graduate teachers

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Posting Orders were formally distributed to 144 graduate teachers and 34 post-graduate teachers on Friday against the vacant posts in high schools and higher secondary schools in Biswanath district.

In a special programme organized on this occasion at the conference hall of Biswanath Zilla Parishad office, the District Commissioner of Biswanath, Lakhinandan Saharia, called upon the teachers to improve the educational standards of the district through service-mindedness, positive approach, and quality education. Additional District Commissioner (Education) Kabita Kakati Konwar, Inspector of Schools-in-Charge, Biswanath Prabhat Das, and other officials of the Education Department and district administration were present on the occasion.

Also Read: Assam: 6-month bridge course for primary teachers