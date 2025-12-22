Foreign nationals in Biswanath district directed to leave Assam within 24 hours

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Two women from Biswanath district have been directed to ‘remove’ themselves from the territory of Assam, India, within 24 hours via the Dhubri/Sribhumi/South Salmara-Mankachar route by the District Commissioner of Biswanath vide orders bearing number BNM-83/2025/12 and 13 issued on Saturday. The women were identified as Asmul Khatun @ Asmal Begum, daughter of Rujid Ali of Missamari village under Halem police station, and Afuja Begum @ Arfuja Begum, daughter of Dole Mamud Bakrapatta village under Sootea police station, in Biswanath district.

Asmul Khatun was confirmed to be a foreigner by the concerned Foreigner’s Tribunal Court under Biswanath district vide opinion dated 26-05-2005 in FT Case No. (DC)472/2009 and SP Case No. 804/98 in pursuance of the reference vide no BSN/(B)/2025/1113, dated December 18, 2025, received from the Senior Superintendent of Police (B), Biswanath while Afuja Begum was confirmed to be foreigner by the concerned Foreigner’s Tribunal Court vide opinion dated May 26, 2005, in FT Case No. 6(c)46/2015 and SP Case No. 302/98 in pursuance of the reference vide No. BSN/(B)/2025/1113, dated December 18, 2025, received from the Senior Superintendent of Police (B), Biswanath.

The order issued under the authority of the Government of Assam said that being Declared Foreign Nationals (DFN), their presence in India or in the State of Assam was detrimental to the interest of the general public and also for the internal security of the state. Exercising the power conferred under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, and delegated vide notification bearing No. F 17-1/ 50-Pak III dated March 20, 1950, the District Commissioner, Biswanath, issued the orders directing the women to leave the country.

