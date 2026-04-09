Biswanath District Ready for April 9 Polls With 2,872 Officers Deployed

The district police force has been fully mobilized to maintain peace and order on polling day.

Beyond the state police, personnel from the ITBP, Arunachal IR Battalion, Home Guards, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed across the district.

The district administration has appointed five executive magistrates and three LAC-level magistrates at polling stations to ensure law and order is maintained throughout the day.

A total of 68 sector officers and 17 zonal officers are active across both police and civil sectors in the district.

Twenty-five micro observers have been appointed to provide an additional layer of oversight — nine for Biswanath, three for Behali, and thirteen for Gohpur.

Their role is to monitor polling station proceedings closely and flag any irregularities in real time.