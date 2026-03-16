Biswanath begins training of polling personnel for Assam Assembly elections

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A total of 1,568 polling personnel were trained on Sunday in Biswanath Election District for the ensuing Assam Legislative Assembly Election, 2026. In the first phase, 784 Presiding Officers and 784 First Polling Officers were trained in programmes held separately at Biswanath College and Chaiduar College, Gohpur, respectively. These included 136 women Presiding Officers and 134 women First Polling Officers.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2026: Single-Phase Polling on April 9, Counting on May 4, MCC in Force