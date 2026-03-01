Biswanath: MP Ranjit Dutta lays foundation of Railgate Skill Development Centre

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The foundation stone of the ‘Railgate Skill Development Centre and Community Building’ was laid at Lehugaon Gaon Panchayat under Biswanath Assembly Constituency recently by Sonitpur Lok Sabha MP Ranjit Dutta. It is to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh allocated under the Parliamentary Constituency Development Fund 2025-26. A meeting was held on the occasion chaired by senior journalist Niranjan Hazarika while the welcome speech was delivered by Biswanath Ras Festival Executive President Basanta Bora.

Laying the foundation, the MP said that the centre would help the unemployed youths of the area to become self-reliant through technical education. He also urged the departmental authorities to complete the construction work with quality standards.

The meeting was also attended by Biswanath MLA Promod Borthakur, Biswanath Revenue Circle Officer Madhurya Parashar, and many other dignitaries.

On the other hand, scientific steps have been taken to construct a sewerage system in the Biswanath Chariali urban area under the financial assistance of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Government of Assam. The foundation stone for the construction of the sewerage system at a cost of Rs 2 crore was laid by MLA Promod Borthakur in the presence of Biswanath Chariali Municipal Board Chairman Amarjyoti Borthakur, Executive Officer Pravesh Kumar Mili, and others.

The construction of this sewerage system will be carried out from the Gandaki river east to the LIC office building.

