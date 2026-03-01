Senior citizen Out-Patient Department (OPD) inaugurated at Biswanath Civil Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a commendable initiative by Biswanath District Hospital, a senior citizen Out-Patient Department (OPD) was inaugurated for treatment of elderly patients in the Biswanath District Civil Hospital. This special OPD has been started to make the health care of the elderly people of the society easier, affordable, and organized and from now on, the senior citizens would be able to get the necessary medical advice and care at one place.

On the occasion, Dr Ripun Chutia, Superintendent of Biswanath District Hospital, sought the cooperation of the people of Biswanath in running the hospital in a more disciplined manner in the coming times. Joint Director of Health, Biswanath, Dr Jogen Chandra Bey, social workers Bidyut Sarma, Hiren Bora, officials of the Health Department, and others were also present on the occasion.

