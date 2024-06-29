Biswanath Police Destroys Seized NDPS Items Worth Over Rs 1.5 Crore on International Day Against Drug Abuse

BISWANATH CHARIALI: On the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Biswanath Police successfully disposed of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) items on Wednesday. The disposal event took place in the presence Aklima Begum, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Biswanath, Subhasish Baruah, Superintendent of Police, Biswanath (Chairman), Kulendra Nath Deka, ASP(Hqr), Amit Hojai ASP (Crime), Puspankar Patir, Executive Magistrate, Nabajit Das Baghri, DySP (HQr) and others.

In a concerted effort to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking, a total of 294.381 kilograms of marijuana and 20 grams of brown sugar, with a combined estimated value of Rs 1,51,19,050, were destroyed.

On the occasion, Subhasish Baruah, Superintendent of Police, Biswanath, emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to fight drug-related crimes and protect the health and safety of the public. The presence of key judicial and law enforcement officials during the disposal event highlighted the collaborative approach in addressing the critical issues, he added. SP Baruah further said that Biswanath Police remained dedicated to eradicating drug abuse and trafficking within the district. He also urged the community to support these efforts by staying vigilant and reporting any suspicious activities.

Also Read: ‘Kaziranga National Park fully prepared to tackle flood situation’

Also Watch: