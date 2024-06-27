District Level Committee Plans 100-Day Mission Shakti Campaign for Women's Empowerment in Biswanath

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The District Level Committee for Mission Shakti of Women and Child Development Department was held on Wednesday in the conference hall of the District Commissioner, Biswanath with District Commissioner, Dr Neha Yadav. The meeting was attended by Diganta Baishya, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Biswanath, Dr Jatindra Nath Medok, Joint Director, Health Service, Biswanath while representatives of other line departments, Anganwadi Supervisors, DPM, NHM, District Coordinator, RBSK, ASHA Supervisors etc also attended the meeting.

Mainul Hoque Choudhary, District Social Welfare Officer, Biswanath commenced the meeting by giving a brief overview on Government of India’s flagship programme Mission Shakti for which a 100 day special awareness campaigns on women centric themes will be carried out under SANKALP:HEW (Hub for Empowerment of Women) through awareness camps, enrolment drives, public interaction , workshops and campaigns from June 21 to October 4 at the district, blocks as well as Panchayat levels.

The District Commissioner emphasized on the importance of the 100 day campaign for the inclusive development of both girl child and women of the district and instructed the DSWO, Biswanath to converge with the HoDs of the line departments for the success of the campaign.

Presentation on ongoing schemes of Mission Shakti such as SANKALP-HEW, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sakhi -One Stop Centre, 181-Women Helpline, Pradhan Mantri Mantru Vandana Yojana, Palna was made by Monali Beniya, District Mission Coordinator, District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Biswanath. The Plan of Action to carry forward the 100 day campaign was thoroughly discussed for effective implementation of the campaign in Biswanath district in the meeting.

Also Read: International Day Against Drug Abuse Marked Across Assam: Awareness and Action Initiatives Highlighted

Also Watch: