Biswanath Police Introduce New Laws with Awareness Programme on Modern Legal Reforms

JAMUGURIHAT: An awareness programme on implementation of new law convened by Biswanath Police in association with TLNC (Thana Level Nagarik Committee) and Sootea PS was held in the conference hall of the VDP (Village Defence Party) located inside Sootea PS premises this evening. Addressing the awareness programme as a key speaker-cum-resource person, the Superintendent of Police, Biswanath Subhasish Baruah (APS) stated that three new set of laws will come into force from July 1 replacing the age old IPC (Indian Penal Code) 1860, CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), 1898 and Indian Evidence Act 1872. The new three laws are known as Bharatiya Naya Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 respectively Act 45, 46 and 47.

The SP presented a detailed explanation of every section of the new rules terming them that a new era of Indian rule of law will come into force which will enhance the judicial procedure. He further added that these transformative laws will definitely bring the legal, policing and investigative system into the modern era with focus on technology and forensic science. These new sets of laws have been framed undermining the Indian justice system (Bharatiya Nyay Vyavastha) which liberates us from the colonial mindset. After implementation of these new laws, India will become the world’s most modernized criminal justice system in line with the technological era. SP Baruah also stated about delamination of some age-old laws and inclusion of new sections and provisions for smooth functioning of the judiciary system.

The programme was attended by Dipshikha Handique, chairman of Sootea Town Committee, Bhaba Saikia, president of TLNC, Uday Sankar Saikia, former president of No 3 Sootea GP, Bibek Duwora, Dilip Barkataky besides the VDP secretaries, village headmen, media persons, representatives of educational institutions, public organizations. All the proceedings of the session were conducted by Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, officer in-charge of Sootea PS. The awareness programme was followed by an interactive session.

