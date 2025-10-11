Biswanath: Vulture conservation awareness programme held at Pabhoi Forest Range Office

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A vulture conservation awareness programme held on Thursday at Pabhoi Forest Range Office in Biswanath district. The programme was conducted by Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the team of Vulture Safe Zone Programme (VSZ) from Vulture Conservation and Breeding Programme under the leadership of Sachin Ranade while it was supported by Kaziranga National Park and Assam Forest Department. The aim of the programme was to educate and inspire the young generation about vulture conservation.

Taking part as the distinguished speaker, biologist Gitartha Borah dwelt at length on the importance of vultures to people and to the environment and also on the misconceptions or taboos on vultures. He said that the population of vultures was declining due to use of Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) like Diclofenac, Aceclofenac, Nimesulide and poisoning of vultures from pesticides.

Borah also informed that stray dogs affected vultures primarily by competing for food resources and altering ecosystem dynamics, which resulted in negative consequences for both vulture populations and broader environmental health. “Therefore, Vulture Safe Zones (VSZs) were established in Assam, ensuring safe habitats free from toxic drugs such as diclofenac,” he added.

