BJP announces Krishna Saha for Dalgaon, returns to seat after long gap

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The BJP has finally announced its candidate for the Dalgaon Assembly constituency, known as a stronghold of the religious minority community. The Chairperson of the Kharupetia Municipality Board, Krishna Saha, will contest the election on the saffron party’s ticket in Dalgaon.

Significantly, the BJP fielded its candidate after the Congress left the seat to Raijor Dol. Political analysts believe that this announcement will add a new dimension to the political equations in the constituency.

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