BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma, files nomination for Samaguri LAC

NAGAON: Diplu Ranjan Sarma, the BJP candidate for the Samaguri assembly constituency bye-election, filed his nomination papers on Friday. The bye-election is scheduled to be held on November 13.

BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah and Keshab Mahanta accompanied Diplu Ranjan Sarma during his nomination filing.

Earlier, Sarma led a massive procession from Samaguri to Nagaon Nehrubali, accompanied by thousands of BJP and AGP supporters and workers.

A huge public meeting was held at Nehrubali field where several top and senior BJP and AGP leaders, including MPs Dilip Saikia, Rameswar Teli, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and several MLAs including Rupak Sarma, Jitu Goswami addressed the public gatherings there and also criticized the Congress and MP Rakibul Hussain, claiming the BJP will win the bye-election smashing the roots of Congress at Samaguri this time.

A total of 14 candidates from various political parties as well as independent, including BJP and Congress parties submitted nomination papers for Samaguri bye-election, out of which 12 candidates filed nominations today while two candidates filed nominations on Thursday.

